PTI expels Salman Ahmed from party

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled Salman Ahmed from party over inciting violence through his social media posts, ARY News reported.

According to PTI official statement, Salman Ahmed was consistently creating division within the party and was also posting unnecessary and provocative content on social media.

He was warned several time against posting provocative content but he was removed after failing to change his stance.

Earlier, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media cell caused significant damage to the party by attempting to portray lies as truth during the Islamabad incident.

Rana Sanaullah accused PTI of misleading the public with fake news on social media but said their lies were ultimately exposed, leaving their strategies in shambles.

The development came at the time when former speaker and PTI leader Assad Qaiser called on Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to discuss formal beginning of dialogue with the government.

Imran Khan – Latest news

The two leaders exchanged views over creating consensus between sides over the issues of the national interest and cooling down political temperatures and confrontation.

“You convince your party’s hardliners, I will convince my people,” Ayaz Sadiq told Assad Qaiser.

The PTI leadership has requested for meeting with the party’s founder in jail. “We will further consult with him,” Assad Qaiser said.