PTI expresses concern over party founder’s health in jail

The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday expressed concern regarding the health of the party founder and his wife under police custody in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

the PTI core committee members during the meeting condemned the detention of Bushra Bibi in Bani Gala despite the request to transfer her to prison and demanded to restore the fundamental rights of all imprisoned PTI members. condemned the substandard food and

The committee condemned the threats and intimidation directed towards PTI candidates who emerged victorious in the general election 2024 and demanded the immediate removal as well as accountability of the Chief Secretaries and IGs of Punjab and Sindh.

The committee expressed approval and endorsement of collaborative action with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Sunni Ittehad Council, while, the PTI candidate from Balochistan also assured full support from the central party.

In the meeting, a demand was made to investigate the allegations against the Commissioner of Rawalpindi through the Judicial Commission.