PTI expresses reservation over ‘1100 policemen inside Punjab Assembly’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has expressed its reservations over the security of the Punjab Assembly, claiming that 1100 policemen including 350 plain-clothed cops have entered the assembly’s premises, ARY NEWS reported.

Former law minister Raja Basharat said that the history of April 16 has been repeated inside the Punjab Assembly after 1100 cops forcefully barged into the assembly.

“More than 350 of them are plain-clothed cops and what will happen if they try to manipulate the election process,” he said adding that as per rules the plain-clothed officials could not enter the assembly.

LHC verdict

It is pertinent to mention here that a session of the Punjab Assmebly has been summoned today at 4:00 pm after the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab as void, in a landmark verdict.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi descended the majority verdict.

The high court has asked Governor Punjab to summon a session of the Punjab Assembly on July 1st (Friday). “The assembly members’ votes recounted minus 25 defecting members,” the court ordered.

“Hamza Shahbaz’s decisions as chief minister will not be void,” the court further declared.

Comments