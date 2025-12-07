Ex-Servicemen Society calls for complete ban on PTI

RAWALPINDI: The Ex-Servicemen Society has demanded a complete ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan and its armed forces, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the Society condemned what it called “negative propaganda” against the Field Marshal, accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of openly targeting national security institutions.

The Ex-Servicemen Society alleged that PTI had “become a facilitator of terrorists” and argued that a ban on the party should be considered. They also claimed PTI was “playing into the hands of India and terrorist elements,” insisting the party’s sole objective was to regain power.

According to the Society, “If PTI returns to government, it will immediately start praising the Field Marshal again.” They further demanded swift decisions in the May 9 cases, calling for the punishment of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Ex-Servicemen Society President Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum stressed that national stability requires unity, adding that the strength of Pakistan’s armed forces comes from its people.

General (R) Qayyum said the lesson taught to India in past conflicts was “a moment of encouragement for the entire Muslim Ummah,” adding that Pakistan had achieved victory through the prayers of the nation. He accused India of launching a hybrid war against Pakistan and using Afghan soil for hostile activities.

“Targeting the leader of an institution is equal to targeting the institution itself,” the Society’s president said, calling India “an aggressor involved in terrorism and cyber warfare” and “a threat to all its neighbors.”

He urged Russia not to provide India with the S-400 defence system and called for a review of the NFC Award to ensure fairer economic distribution.