PTI faces disqualification if intra-party polls not held: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on August 4 over his failure to conduct intra-party elections in his party, which he heads, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the commission has served the summon notice to Imran Khan in his capacity as the chairman of the party.

The electoral watchdog warned Imran Khan that his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – would not be allotted election symbol if the intra-party polls were not held.

The last date for the PTI to conduct intra-party polls was June 13, 2021, but the party was given till June 13 this year on its request. The ECP added that a last notice was issued in June 2022 and further delay is not possible.

According to Section 208 of the Elections Act, all political parties were required to elect office-bearers at the federal, provincial and local levels, periodically in accordance with the Constitution of the respective political party.

“Provided that a period, not exceeding five years, shall intervene between any two elections,” a proviso to section 208(1) of the act read.

Under the law, a political party was also required to publish the updated list of its central office-bearers and executive committee members on its website and send the list and any subsequent change in it to the Election Commission.