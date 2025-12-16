'Internal rifts' intensify in PTI over committee formation, missing funds

Internal divisions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have deepened, with growing tensions over the political committee, missing funds, and disagreements among party groups regarding the bar council elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources.

According to party sources, the PTI founder had not directed the formation of a new political committee but had only called for minor changes. However, questions were raised with Salman Akram over why he contested the bar council election while serving as the party’s secretary general.

Sources further said that Qazi Anwar’s resignation was linked to the secretary general’s actions, as Salman Akram placed his own name at the top of the list. Concerns were also raised within PTI over the disappearance of more than Rs30 crore in party funds.

Party sources said overseas supporters had sent over Rs30 crore to cover legal fees for the party founder and other detained leaders.

Questions are now being raised about where the funds went and why parliamentarians are being asked to contribute Rs100,000 per month per person.

PTI parliamentarians have also questioned which NGO received the overseas funds and who is managing it. Some parliamentarians have stated that they cannot provide further funds until a proper accounting of the previous funds is presented.

Sources added that while serving as KP chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur had been covering the legal expenses of the party founder and other detainees. However, after he stepped down from the office, the flow of funds from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reportedly stopped.