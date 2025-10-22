Rana Sanaullah warns PTI of ‘firm action’ if it marches on Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of strict action if the party attempts to march toward Islamabad, stressing that law enforcement agencies will stop the protest before it reaches the federal capital.

Speaking on ARY News program Khabar, Sanaullah said the government would use “every possible measure” — including tear gas shelling and road closures — to prevent PTI supporters from entering Islamabad. “PTI will not even reach the limits of the capital this time, let alone D-Chowk,” he said.

The minister added that while the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa might mobilize protesters from the province, Punjab authorities would not allow them to cross Attock Bridge. “The shortcomings that remained last time will be fully addressed this time,” he remarked.

Rana Sanaullah accused the PTI founder of waiting for chaos and anarchy in the country, saying the federal government would not let that happen.

Commenting on dialogue offers, he said the prime minister had invited PTI to join talks under the “Charter of Stability” in the presence of the military leadership, but the party had not responded. “If PTI is serious, it should approach the prime minister and request a meeting with its founder first,” he said, adding that political discussions could follow later.

The minister also criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s recent assembly speech, saying his tone and words reflected no intention of bringing stability to the province. “We have heard his first address — there seems little hope of any positive change,” Sanaullah remarked.

He reiterated that if Afridi genuinely works for stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal government will extend full cooperation.

Earlier, he accused political opponents of launching propaganda campaigns and “projects” against Nawaz Sharif to derail progress. “Those who talk about rigging in 2024 should first explain what happened in 2018,” he said, adding that the 2018 setup was imposed as a project against Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah said that in 2018, petrol prices were low and inflation was under control, but in the next four years, corruption returned and administrative appointments were made through bribery. “Now, the present government has pulled Pakistan out of crisis,” he added.

He stressed that no one can now claim Pakistan is on the verge of default, saying that under the current leadership, the country has regained international respect.