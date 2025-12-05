State’s message stronger than ever, says Faisal Vawda after DG ISPR briefing

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda said that the state has now delivered a clear and decisive message to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and all others acting against Pakistan and its institutions.

Following the DG ISPR’s press conference, Vawda said his earlier warnings had proved correct, adding that anyone targeting the Pakistan Army or its leadership would now face strict consequences.

Faisal Vawda said the state’s latest response has shown that “even the harshest warnings were nothing compared to what has now been made clear.” He said the state has openly declared that anyone opposing the country or its armed forces is carrying the narrative of the enemy and falls within the category of treason.

He alleged that PTI acted “in coordination with India and Afghanistan under a planned strategy,” adding that he had been raising this concern for a long time.

Senator Faisal Vawda claimed the state has now clearly identified those who are “enemies, terrorists, and responsible for destabilising Pakistan,” and said that no propaganda against Pakistan, the army, or the army chief will be tolerated going forward.

He also criticised PTI leaders for not defending their own founder’s recent statements, questioning their silence.

Faisal Vawda said he had previously predicted developments related to disqualification, bans, and the possibility of Governor’s Rule, as well as the outcome for vloggers and individuals involved in the events of May 9. He added that the results are now visible.

He warned that the time had come to “tighten control” on those acting against the country, saying Pakistan’s stability would be safeguarded at all costs.

Vawda concluded his remarks with: “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Choice Must Now Be Made Between Pakistan, PTI Founder

Earlier, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, said it is now “very clear” that the country will have to choose between Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan.

Speaking to ARY News following the presser from DG-ISPR, he said political parties generally do not favour Governor’s Rule, but the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has changed significantly. He added that the same army that secured victory against India is now being targeted and the public is being incited against it.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan reiterated that from the beginning he has maintained that Imran Khan “was never a politician, only a sportsman.” He criticised the PTI’s 13-year rule in KP, saying its performance has been “zero.”

He said a decision regarding PTI “should have been taken much earlier, but it was delayed unnecessarily.” According to him, PTI’s agenda has always been “something else,” alleging that several of its social media accounts are operated from India and Israel.

He further claimed that money India uses for conflict against Pakistan is being channelled toward PTI.