PTI fails to treat PM's dialogue offer seriously: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party-Parliamentarians leader Nayyar Bukhari on Saturday said that the political issues could only be settled with dialogue.

Secretary General PPP-Parliamentarians said in a statement, “How could the dialogue took place when the PTI fails to treat the prime minister’s offer of talks seriously”.

Nayyar Bukhari said that the PTI’s founder step-backs his team when the talks likely to be started. “The PTI has been divided in factions and chaos,” PPP leader said.

He said the KP’s chief minister has been in misunderstanding of applying pressure with street power. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM will fail to achieve anything with confrontation,” Nayyar Bukhari said.

“We will welcome the KP chief minister in Sindh,” PPP leader said with regard to reports of Sohail Afridi’s likely visit of Sindh.

According to reports, PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is planning a visit to Sindh, and both provincial authorities are coordinating to ensure proper protocol and a smooth trip, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

According to sources, the Sindh government reached out to the PTI leadership regarding the arrangements. PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah reportedly contacted PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh to convey that Sohail Afridi would be welcomed in Sindh and provided necessary protocol.

Nair Hussain Shah emphasized that the issues similar to those experienced in Punjab would not occur in Sindh, adding that the decision had the backing of the party’s senior leadership.

Haleem Adil Sheikh confirmed the communication and conveyed the Sindh government’s message to Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.