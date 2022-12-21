PTI files contempt of court plea against federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Ali Nawaz Awanon Wednesday filed contempt of court plea against the federal government at Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the increase in the number of union councils in the capital, ARY News reported.

According to details, Ali Nawaz Awan filed a contempt of court petition against the federal government regarding increase in the number of union councils, The petitioner stated that, IHC ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to increase the numbers of union councils (UCs) but ten days before the local government election they (PDM government) increased the number of UCs in Islamabad from 101 to 125.

Adding to this Awan said, ECP was also not taken into confidence by federal government before taking an action regarding number of UCs, he further requested contempt of court action against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others.

