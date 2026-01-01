PTI files disqualification reference against Senator Saifullah Abro

ISLAMABAD: PTI has filed reference against the party’s Senator Saifullah Abro seeking disqualification of the Senate member over violation of the party’s policy.

The disqualification reference against Saifullah Abro, a senator elected from Sindh, has been filed on behalf of Senator Ali Zafar, the PTI’s parliamentary leader in the upper house. Party’s deputy parliamentary leader Senator Aon Abbas to the Secretary Senate.

The PTI pleads disqualification of Senator Saifullah Abro, alleging him of floor-crossing.

“Saifullah Abro violated the party’s instruction while casting vote for the 27th Constitutional Amendment,” the plea reads.

PTI said that its parliamentary party had unanimously decided to oppose the 27th Constitutional Amendment bill but Senator Abro backed the 27th Amendment legislated and voted in favour of the constitutional bill on November 10 and 15.

“He was issued a show cause notice but didn’t receive reply from him”.

“Article 63-A applies over violation of the party’s instructions thus he is dissident of the party and reference for his disqualification should be sent to the election commission for decision,” the PTI said in its application to the Senate Secretariat.