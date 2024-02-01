PTI files petition in SHC against likely arrests of party workers

KARACHI: The PTI has filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) against likely arrest of over 4000 party workers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Wahab Baloch advocate has filed petition in the high court on behalf of PTI leader Dr. Masroor Sial.

Petitioner said that these ploys being used to deny the PTI to win in the election.

Petitioner claimed that 4,000 PTI workers will be arrested on the election day from polling and pleaded to the court to issue a restraining order against likely arrest of the PTI leaders and party workers.

The IG Police and all SSPs of Karachi districts and the election commission have been made respondents in the petition.

Pakistan’s general elections 2024 being scheduled on February 08, next week on Thursday.