25.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

PTI files petition in SHC against likely arrests of party workers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The PTI has filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) against likely arrest of over 4000 party workers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Wahab Baloch advocate has filed petition in the high court on behalf of PTI leader Dr. Masroor Sial.

Petitioner said that these ploys being used to deny the PTI to win in the election.

Petitioner claimed that 4,000 PTI workers will be arrested on the election day from polling and pleaded to the court to issue a restraining order against likely arrest of the PTI leaders and party workers.

The IG Police and all SSPs of Karachi districts and the election commission have been made respondents in the petition.

Pakistan’s general elections 2024 being scheduled on February 08, next week on Thursday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.