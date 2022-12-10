PTI finalises media strategy to expose corruption of PDM govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has devised a media strategy to expose the corruption of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties and top leaders, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan chaired a session of PTI media strategic committee which was attended by Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar, Musarrat Jamshed and other leaders.

It has been decided to expose the corruption of the PDM government. Imran Khan directed to use social media for shaping public opinion for early elections. The PTI chief also instructed to highlight the cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz after his return to Pakistan.

Khan ordered to highlight how the national economy was destroyed by NRO 2 besides spotting the irresponsible policies of the PDM government. He said that Pakistan has been pushed into economic turmoil due to the PDM government and early elections are the only solution to end the instability.

READ: RANA SANAULLAH DARES IMRAN KHAN TO DISSOLVE ASSEMBLIES

Yesterday, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan underscored the need for rule of law in the country for eradicating corruption.

In his message on the occasion of World Corruption Day today, Imran Khan termed the decrease in foreign reserves, as the biggest problem for poor countries.

The weak currency ultimately results in an increase in inflation, Imran Khan said. Lambasting the PDM-led government, the former prime minister alleged said the current rulers have been given ‘licnence to steal’. He said the recent amendments in the NAB law have made tracing white-collar crime impossible.

While giving examples of China and other countries, Imran Khan said the progress of any country is linked with the rule of law.

Comments