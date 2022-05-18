PTI finance expert argues before ECP in funding case hearing

ISLAMABAD: A financial expert of PTI on Wednesday presented their contentions before a bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, ARY News reported.

The financial consultant said that the PTI had submitted its standard audit report to the election commission (ECP). “The scrutiny committee ignored the PTI report, it had to indicate the flaws in the report,” expert said.

“We produced all bank details in the report,” he said while referring the paras of the scrutiny committee’s report.

“We produced the details of the bank officers and accounts. It was the requirement of banks for opening accounts,” the expert argued.

“The name of banker was required in the Form-I and not the accounts,” he said. “The scrutiny committee mis-perceived the audit accounts,” he argued. “Scrutiny Committee’s proceedings were one-sided,” financial consultant claimed.

“Large amounts were deposited in some accounts, other are small accounts,” he said. “There were duplication of depositing amounts,” he argued. “The cheques that were returned have also been shown in the report as deposited,” PTI consultant said. “The scrutiny committee didn’t try to understand our contentions,” PTI financial expert said.

“Don’t talk over the matters, which have already been argued,” Chief Election Commissioner said. “This will become an unending matter, talk over the figures,” CEC remarked.

“We will talk over the figures from tomorrow,” PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor assured the ECP panel.

The election commission (ECP) adjourned further hearing of the case until 12:00 noon on Thursday (tomorrow).

Comments