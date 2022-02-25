PTI flags taken down in Karachi: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) flags were taken down by police in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Party flags were removed from Shara-e-Faisal, Star Gate and Baloch Colony areas.

In this regard, the sources said that the crane brought by the PTI workers was also taken away by the police. Getting the information, Members of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, Adeel Ahmed and others reached the Star Gate.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders contacted the SHO of the area and informed him about the flags’ removal. MPA Raja Azhar said that if the crane and other equipment were not returned, they would stage a protest demonstration against the police.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said that PTI workers in Karachi are being prevented from hoisting party flags, Zardari Mafia is afraid of PTI’s Sindh Rights March, he alleged.

Ali Zaidi said that the administration was being used against PTI workers and officials were being harassed by the police.

The federal minister further said that the lands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were being seized inside Sindh and the administration refrained from using such tactics.

