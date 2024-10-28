PTI formally decides to become part of judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has decided to formally join the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), the party’s political committee has said in a statement after its session.

The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has agreed over the nomination of members of the judicial commission from both houses of the Parliament. “The political committee’s session has unanimously approved the proposal of joining the judicial commission,” statement read.

The PTI’s political committee session was briefed over the letter of the National Assembly’s Speaker with two members’ nomination from the opposition.

The session was informed that the judicial commission will appoint the judges of the supreme court, high courts and the federal shariat court. “It will monitor performance of the high courts’ judges and compile annual performance report.

The JCP would have an extended authority to propose nomination of the high courts’ judges and constitute the high court and supreme court benches.

The 1/3 members of the commission could requisite the judicial commission’s session. “The 13-member JCP will decide matters with simple majority of members and absence of any member will not have any impact over the credibility of the decision made by the commission.

The PTI’s political committee’s decision will be forwarded to the party’s Core Committee for endorsement and then to the founding chairman for final approval of the decision.

The session also agreed over announcement of the party’s two names for the JCP after formal approval from the PTI’s founder.