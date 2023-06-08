PTI former officials to announce Tareen-led separate party today

LAHORE: Former PTI officials will announce their separate political party today with Jahangir Tareen as patron-in-chief, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

A major part of the former members of Punjab and the members who resigned from the Parliament will be part of the new ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’.

According to sources, former PTI leaders of first rank, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kayani, Mahmood Moulvi, Jay Prakash, Murad Raas, Firdous Ashiq Awan will join the new party.

Moreover, Zaheeruddin Alizai, Javed Ansari, Tariq Abdullah, G.G. Jamal, Ajmal Wazir, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Noman Langarial, Naurez Shakoor will be part of the new party.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Mumtaz Maharvi, Mahar Irshad Kathia, Mian Usman Ashraf, Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Khurram Rokhri, Diwan Azman and Syed Muhammad Chishti will also join the Jahangir Tareen group’s ranks.

Several politicians, who had separated ways from the PTI, had attended a dinner hosted by former senior minister of Punjab Aleem Khan on Wednesday night.

The politicians who attended the dinner had expressed their trust and confidence in Jahangir Tareen, who is expected to formally announce his new party and its manifesto in a news conference today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.