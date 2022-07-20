PTI forms committee to counter victimization in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday decided to form a five-member committee to counter their political victimization in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, the five-member would be headed by Shafqat Mehmood while Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Yasmeen Rashid, Own Abbas and Raja Bashrat are also included in the counter-victimization committee.

PTI’s General Secretary Asad Umer has issued a notification of the formation of the committee. The committee would investigate cases registered against PTI leaders in Punjab and would work towards countering them.

The committee would also identify officers who committed criminal offences against the PTI leaders and workers.

کوئ یہ نہ سمجھے کے ہم 25 مئی بھول گئے . نہ بھولے ہیں، نا بھولنے دیں گے. کمیٹی تشکیل دی جا رہی ہے جو تمام جھوٹے پرچوں کو قانونی طریقہ کار سے فارغ کروائیےگی. اور جن افسران نے غیر قانونی احکامات پر لوگوں پر تشدد کیا اور غیر قانونی کارروائی کی، ان پر قانون کے مطابق کاروائی کی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/inlb0uqa2t — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 20, 2022

Asad Umer, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that they have not forgotten what happened on May 25, 2022. “We have not forgotten, and will not let anyone else forget,” he added.

