Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PTI forms committee to counter victimization in Punjab

test

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday decided to form a five-member committee to counter their political victimization in Punjab, ARY News reported. 

According to details, the five-member would be headed by Shafqat Mehmood while Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Yasmeen Rashid, Own Abbas and Raja Bashrat are also included in the counter-victimization committee.

PTI’s General Secretary Asad Umer has issued a notification of the formation of the committee. The committee would investigate cases registered against PTI leaders in Punjab and would work towards countering them.

The committee would also identify officers who committed criminal offences against the PTI leaders and workers.

 

Also Read: Plea for recounting of votes in PP-7 by-polls rejected

 

Asad Umer, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that they have not forgotten what happened on May 25, 2022. “We have not forgotten, and will not let anyone else forget,” he added.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.