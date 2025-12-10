PTI forms committee to revise party constitution for intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has established a committee to review and amend its party constitution following direct instructions from Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, ARY News reported.

According to the PTI, the committee has been formed to resolve all structural glitches found in the party constitution.

As per the party notification, this initiative is also aimed at preparing the party for holding early intra-party elections.

The changes will bring the party constitution in line with that of other political parties.

Furthermore, these reforms have been declared mandatory to pre-empt objections from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The committee has been directed to complete its work in a limited timeframe, with a goal of finishing the task within 10 days.

The members included in the committee are Chairman Barrister Gauhar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, former president Dr. Arif Alvi, Hameed Khan, Asad Qaisar, Rauf Hassan, and Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has signaled its willingness to take a step forward on political reconciliation, with the party deciding to formally reach out to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to reports, the contact with the PPP will be made through the platform of the Tehreek Tahafuz AyinPakistan (TTAP). As part of this initiative, the PPP will be invited to a two-day national conference aimed at opening the door for political dialogue.

The upcoming conference, sources add, is expected to focus on exploring a viable path toward political engagement among major stakeholders.

However, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not be extended an invitation to the event, sources clarified.

According to those familiar with the internal discussions, the government will need to arrange a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, along with other TTAP leaders, if it wishes to move negotiations forward.