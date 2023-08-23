PTI forms three-member delegation for consultations with ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a three-member delegation to hold consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTI delegation members include Barrister Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi and Niazullah Niazi. The delegation will present its recommendations to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the general polls.

ECP begins consultations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday invited major political parties to hold consultations on upcoming general elections in the country.

As per details, the electoral watchdog has decided to consult leaders of major political parties to decide a roadmap for the upcoming elections in the country.

The ECP has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president Fazalur Rehman to appear on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman are invited to appear on Friday and August 29, respectively.

The PTI chief has been asked to participate in the meeting in-person or through representatives at 2pm on Thursday.

According to the letter, matters related to delimitation of constituencies, updation of electoral rolls, conduct of general election and election schedule will came under discussion.