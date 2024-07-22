PTI founder admits calling for peaceful protest outside GHQ

RAWALPINDI: In a recent development, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accepted that he called for a peaceful protest outside General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the PTI founder, while speaking informally to the media in Adiala Jail, recounted the events of March 14 and March 18 when his house was ‘attacked’ and raided by the police in the judicial complex.

He stated that on March 14 last year, lawyers assured him of their cooperation in the investigation. Despite this assurance, the Rangers and police entered his house and ransacked it.

“On March 18, the police again attacked me during my appearance at the judicial complex, I know their intention to arrest me,” PTI founder stated.

He added that he had called for a peaceful protest outside the GHQ in anticipation of his possible arrest.