PTI founder approves Omar Ayub resignation from party office

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Omar Ayub’s resignation as the party’s secretary general has been approved amid reshuffle and restructuring decided by the party’s leadership.

Omar Ayub, who is also the Leader of Opposition, in the National Assembly has stated that he had asked the party associate Shibli Faraz to deliver his resignation from the party office to the PTI’s founder during his meeting with him.

“I am thankful for the party founder for approval of my resignation,” he said. “I had tendered my resignation from the office of secretary general on September 05, which has been approved by the party’s leader,” Ayub further said.

He said, he had earlier also resigned on June 22, which was not approved.

“It was a workload as being the opposition leader, attending cases hearings, work as the secretary general and looking over constitutional matters,” Omar Ayub said.

“I will continue to work as a party worker alongside the founder of the PTI,” he added.

The PTI’s founder has made key decisions with regard to the party’s administrative structure and delegated responsibility of the practical politics to Salman Akram Raja, party sources said. “Salman Akram Raja has been nominated the party’s secretary general and he will hold the office,” according to sources.

The PTI’s founder has separated the parliamentary affairs and practical politics. “Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz will lead the parliamentary team while Raoof Hassan will lead the think tank,” sources added.