PTI founder, Bushra Bibi to be indicted in Nikkah case

RAWALPINDI: A judicial magistrate has decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in illegal marriage case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Islamabad Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the illegal marriage case in Adiala Jail, during which the deposed prime minister and his wife appeared in the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court decided to indict PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the next hearing – January 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — has claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

