PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking medical examination approved

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking medical examination, ARY News reported.

As per details, the hearing of the £190 million reference against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was held in Adiala Jail.

The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, presided over the hearing and approved former UK minister Sayeeda Warsi’s request to meet Imran Khan.

During the hearing, two more witnesses testified against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, and their statements were recorded. Additionally, three more witnesses’ statements were also recorded and the hearing of the reference has been adjourned until May 15.

Earlier on February 27, the Accountability Court indicted PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million reference

The court asked the PTI founder if he was guilty or not while framing charges against him.

“I know what’s written in it?” said Khan while denying the charges.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.