PTI founder challenges jail trial in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC), against his jail trial in a contempt case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP in August 2022 started contempt proceedings against PTI former chairman Imran Khan, and former PTI leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the chief election commissioner (CEC).

A petition filed on behalf of Mr Khan contended that the ECP had, on Nov 30, passed the order to conduct the trial at Adiala Jail on account of unspecified security concerns.

The petition asked the court to set aside the ECP decision and direct it to hold an open and public trial with full access to his legal team, media and public.

Justice Aalia Neelum will take up the petition on Monday.

A four-member Election Commission of Pakistan bench will hear the contempt case against the PTI founder on December 13 as no other choice is left with the body to continue the proceedings.

On the last hearing of the case on October 24, the interior ministry and Islamabad police informed the ECP that the production of the former premier would be a security risk. The ministry issued an apology to the body.