PTI founder directs to cancel party’s Islamabad meeting: Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the PTI’s founder has directed to cancel the public meeting in Islamabad today.

KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said, “We have cancelled the public meeting on the order of our leader”.

“The government has given permission for the party’s rally on September 08, we will now hold the event on that date in Islamabad,” chief minister said here.

He said the government repeatedly rejecting the court order by canceling permission for the public meeting.

“The PTI’s founder Imran Khan has again proved that he loves the country and its people and don’t want confrontation,” Gandapur said. “He doesn’t think about him but about the country and the nation,” chief minister added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to postpone the Islamabad power show scheduled in Tarnol today after the Islamabad administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

The announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show has been postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan.

However, the deputy commissioner allowed PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8 and the NOC has also been handed over to PTI leaders.

Yesterday, the Islamabad administration revoked the NOC for PTI today’s public gathering.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Intelligence Committee chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The district authorities maintained that religious parties have also called for protests, adding that permission for the public gathering cannot be granted in such circumstances.