PTI founder gets courage from elections, other issues: Chan

ISLAMABAD: Peoples’ Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that the PTI’s founder gets off and on courage with elections or any other way.

In an interview with ARY News Chan delving in Pakistani politics’ dynamics said that “the people feel, there must be a writer behind a revolution”.

Commenting on the political career of Nawaz Sharif, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that he is a veteran politician, he inflicted loss to himself. “A person’s exit should be excellent and robust, which didn’t happen with Mian Sahib,” PPP leader said. “There are mistakes of Nawaz Sharif and his advisers for this exit,” he further said.

“He couldn’t become the prime minister again in his advance age, and now he has not been active in the politics”, he said. “What is party’s president, his daughter and brother are doing the active politics,” Nadeem Afzal added.

Talking on the PML-N’s offer to the PPP to join the Cabinet, he said, “it is not easy for the People’s Party”. “We will see when the matter will be discussed within the party,” he further said.

“Official inquiry in the wheat scandal is mere a lollypop,” commenting on the wheat scam Nadeem Afzal Chan said. ” The NAB would have been in action in case of a fair inquiry,” he said.

“We are in talks with farmers organizations to lodge an application from a joint forum,” PPP leader said.

“Efforts are being made to bury the wheat scandal but we won’t let it happen,” he said. “There are big people involved in the wheat scandal, which are bureaucrats and technocrats,” Chan said.

“They had strangled the person if a politician would have involved in the scam,” he observed.

“We have prepared draft of the petition and will file it to become complainant in the NAB or court,” PPP leader said.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should have itself take notice of this massive wheat scandal,” he added.