PTI founder gives green signal for talks with Govt: Barrister Gohar

RAWALPINDI: Barrister Gohar on Tuesday said that the PTI’s founder has given green signal for dialogue with the government, ARY News reported.

Talking to newsmen here, PTI leader said that the party’s founder was informed that distances are enhancing, and dialogue is necessary. “He agreed with us,” Gohar Ali Khan said.

“If the negotiations are being initiated on the advice of the Supreme Court,” journalist questioned. “The Supreme Court’s option has also been under consideration but initiating talks is the PTI’s own decision,” Barrister Gohar insisted.

“If the talks offer received from some quarters or it is your own party decision,” media man further questioned.

“We didn’t receive any offer for talks. It is our own thinking to move forward with dialogue,” Gohar said.

“Mehmood Khan Achakzai and other parties in alliance with us will also be taken into confidence over the dialogue,” PTI leader said. “The talks could be held on the alliance level or the PTI will itself initiate it,” he further said.

“There is no option except the dialogue, and we didn’t deny it,” he said.

He said the ice is melting, we want improvement in conditions. “Our offer for talks should not be interpreted as a deal”, Barrister Gohar said.

“PTI founder didn’t write any letter to the Supreme Court. The party will also reply to the apex court’s option for talks,” he added.