PTI Founder shall be granted bail like Bushra Bibi: Salman Akram

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s leader Salman Akram Raja has said that the PTI’s Founder should also be granted bail in cases as the court given bail to Burshra Bibi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Salman Akram Raja talking to media here said that any action according to the law, should not be attributed as ‘a deal’. “There is no deal, nothing substantial in the cases,” he said. “I was booked in seven terrorism cases within three weeks,” he added.

“It has been said that Bilawal Bhutto will become the next prime minister and the PTI’s Founder will support him,” a newsman questioned the PTI leader.

“The PTI’s founder will not support any undemocratic action,” Raja said. “The country has given its democratic verdict in the favour of the PTI and its Founder, we will not go at any cost against the will of the people,” he added.