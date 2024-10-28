web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 28, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PTI Founder shall be granted bail like Bushra Bibi: Salman Akram

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s leader Salman Akram Raja has said that the PTI’s Founder should also be granted bail in cases as the court given bail to Burshra Bibi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Salman Akram Raja talking to media here said that any action according to the law, should not be attributed as ‘a deal’. “There is no deal, nothing substantial in the cases,” he said. “I was booked in seven terrorism cases within three weeks,” he added.

“It has been said that Bilawal Bhutto will become the next prime minister and the PTI’s Founder will support him,” a newsman questioned the PTI leader.

“The PTI’s founder will not support any undemocratic action,” Raja said. “The country has given its democratic verdict in the favour of the PTI and its Founder, we will not go at any cost against the will of the people,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.