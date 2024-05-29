PTI founder challenges Punjab cabinet’s decision of action against him

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged the Punjab Cabinet’s decision of action against him and other party leaders in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

The Punjab cabinet earlier okayed undertaking legal action against incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders over “hateful rhetoric against state institutions”.

As per details, the petition was filed by PTI founder’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa and the Punjab government and others have been made parties.

The petition stated that the Punjab Cabinet had approved the nomination of PTI leaders in additional cases on May 24.

The petitioner argues that the federal and provincial governments are run by the PML-N, which has failed to bring economic stability to the country. They political revenge and wrong policies have pushed the country to brink of economic disaster.

In such circumstances, the Punjab Cabinet’s baseless decision will cause further damage, the petitioner argues. Therefore, the court is requested to declare the Punjab Cabinet’s decision of May 24 as null and void.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision was taken during the provincial cabinet’s meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stated a statement.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari cited an inquiry report submitted by home department and said PTI members were “spreading mischief inside and outside the Adiala jail”.

READ: Punjab okays action against PTI founder, other leaders

The provincial minister claimed that the Imran Khan-founded PTI was “spreading hate as part of organised propaganda against state institutions”, adding that it was decided to file a complaint according to the report submitted by the home ministry.

“To spread incitement in the country, to spread hatred against the institutions in the country, that is the total agenda of this party,” she said.