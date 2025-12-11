Adiala unrest could force relocation of PTI founder, warns Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday issued a strong warning over the worsening political environment, saying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s recent conduct has pushed the party to a point “no political group in Pakistan has ever crossed.”

Speaking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, Rana Sanaullah said the remarks and messages circulating on social media, including a recent tweet and related conversations, were far more serious than people realise.

He added that certain pieces of evidence cannot yet be disclosed publicly but could lead to action in the future. Any proceedings, he said, would be based strictly on evidence.

He claimed that discussions held during private meetings are carefully monitored, and conclusions take time. According to him, India’s media and political class continue to run propaganda against Pakistan’s armed forces, and PTI often echoes the same talking points.

He argued that following Pakistan’s victory in the Marka-e-Haq, the situation is unlike anything seen before, with Indian attacks increasingly targeting the military leadership.

Sanaullah contrasted this with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that while Nawaz criticised individuals, he never questioned the country’s defence. He said PTI, however, has crossed boundaries unprecedented in national history, drawing a parallel with MQM’s split after the anti-Pakistan slogans in 2016.

According to him, PTI has not yet reached “22 August,” but is already at “21-and-three-quarters.”

Commenting on Imran Khan’s selection of people around him, Sanaullah said the choices speak for themselves. He suggested listening to KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s first speech to understand the mindset.

He alleged that PTI members who talk about politics are sidelined or abused, adding that anyone attempting reason is pushed out.

Referring to past accusations against himself, he reiterated that evidence proved the allegations false.

On the matter of halted jail meetings, Sanaullah claimed PTI knows exactly why the meetings stopped and under what conditions they could resume. He said Uzma Khan was warned not to act as a messenger before her meeting, as this would allow others to meet too.

During her interaction with the PTI founder, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, lasting about 90 minutes, the founder allegedly did not even ask about her well-being and immediately began delivering political messages.

According to Rana Sanaullah, she conveyed around 60 percent of that message outside, adding that had she relayed it fully, “the fire would have been even bigger.”

He criticised the daily protests on Adiala Road, saying they cause disruption for the public. He added that the government could relocate the PTI founder, Imran Khan, to another facility if the situation demands it, although no final decision has been made.

If a relocation is approved, measures will be taken to manage the fallout.

Responding to PTI’s demands to inspect jail facilities, he said the idea originated from PTI’s own parliamentary members. He maintained that the PTI founder, Imran Khan receives all facilities allowed under the jail manual, including meals of his choice, checked food, exercise, newspapers, and routine comforts.

Claims of “five-star facilities,” he said, were never made by him. He noted that if PTI wishes, they can approach the sessions judge regarding the matter.

Sanaullah reiterated that Senate proceedings are recorded and his stance remains on record.

Commenting on political talks, he said the government’s offer for dialogue had always been one-sided, with no positive response from PTI. Even today, he said, the deadlock persists.

Regarding the upcoming All Parties Conference (APC) by Tehreek Tahaffuz Pakistan, he suggested that if the PPP is invited, attending could be difficult.

Sanaullah concluded by stressing that any future action, relocation, or investigation involving the PTI founder, Imran Khan, will be conducted strictly under legal guidelines and evidence.