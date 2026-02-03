Opposition leader writes to PM on PTI founder's health

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition Mahmood Khan Achakzai has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raising concerns over the health of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

In the letter, Mahmood Achakzai demanded that Imran Khan be allowed a complete medical examination by his personal doctors while in Adiala Jail. He expressed serious concern over the absence of family members and private physicians during the PTI founder’s medical checkups.

The opposition leader urged the Prime Minister to immediately intervene, emphasizing that Imran Khan’s health is a matter of basic human rights.

Achakzai also recommended that Imran Khan be examined by doctors from Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Shifa International Hospital, and he proposed the names of his personal physicians, including Dr. Muhammad Asim Yousaf, Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ishaq, and Prof. Dr. Amir Awan.

The letter stresses the need for full transparency and access for family and private doctors to ensure proper medical care for the former Prime Minister.

PTI Founder’s Health Condition Highlighted By Bushra Bibi

Earlier, after meeting Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail, her daughter and sister-in-law conveyed her message regarding the health condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar.

According to Barrister Gohar, Bushra Bibi informed family members that Imran Khan’s health condition is better than before. She also confirmed that he was shifted from jail to a hospital for medical treatment.

Bushra Bibi conveyed that the PTI founder underwent treatment of his own choice, strictly in accordance with doctors’ instructions, he added.

ATC Issues Contempt Notice

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi issued a contempt notice to the superintendent of Adiala Jail for failing to submit a report in the case concerning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah expressed “great concern” that Imran Khan’s attendance, through the court’s video link facility, has not been properly marked for several hearings. Instead, the jail authorities have sent only a written report (Robkar), citing the non-functioning of the video link system.

The court noted that during the last hearing, the Adiala superintendent was directed to submit a report explaining both the non-availability of video link attendance and Imran Khan’s request to meet his personal physician, dentist, and eye specialist. The failure to comply constitutes a clear violation of a court order, which amounts to contempt under Section 37 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

A show-cause notice under Section 37 of the ATA was issued to the superintendent, seeking an explanation. The court has summoned the jail official in person on February 6.

The development comes after Imran Khan’s legal team requested access for his personal physicians at Adiala Jail.