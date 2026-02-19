Recommended retina specialists not allowed to examine PTI founder: sources

ISLAMABAD: Three retina specialists proposed by Dr. Aasim Yusuf for the treatment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s eye condition were not granted permission to examine him, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources said that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Dr. Asim Yousaf, had recommended the names of three retina experts and shared them with Salman Akram Raja; however, none of the suggested doctors were allowed access to PTI founder Imran Khan.

The recommended specialists included Dr. Aamir Awan, Dr. Mazhar Ishaq and Dr. Waqar Mazhar from Al-Shifa International Hospital, sources added.

Instead of the proposed specialists from Al-Shifa International, Dr. Nadeem Qureshi was sent for the examination of the PTI founder. He was accompanied by Dr. Arif from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), according to sources.

Sources further stated that after Dr. Aasim Yousaf and Dr. Khurram Mirza were not permitted to visit Adiala Jail, a doctor from Al-Shifa was dispatched in their place.

The PTI founder, Imran Khan, received his first eye injection on January 25, while the second injection is scheduled for February 25, sources said. It has not yet been decided whether the second injection will be administered inside the jail or at a hospital.

PTI Founder’s Medical Report

Earlier, a medical report on the eye condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, was obtained by ARY News, detailing findings of a medical board examination conducted on February 15, 2026.

According to the report, the medical board assessed Imran Khan during a visit to Adiala Jail and later briefed party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) between 9:00pm and 10:20pm the same day.

Imran Khan’s personal physicians, Dr. Aasim Yusuf and Dr. Khurram Mirza, were also briefed by phone for over 25 minutes. Both the leaders and doctors expressed satisfaction and confidence in the treatment plan.

The report was compiled by Prof Nadeem Qureshi, head of retina at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, and signed by Professor Arif Khan, head of ophthalmology at PIMS.

Medical findings showed unaided visual acuity of 6/24 (partial) in the right eye and 6/9 in the left, improving to 6/9 and 6/6, respectively with corrective lenses. Slit-lamp examination found the anterior segments and corneas clear in both eyes. The vitreous was clear with mild haze and minor internal spots observed.

Doctors noted redness and dilated vessels in the right eye of PTI founder Imran Khan with four to five cotton-wool spots, while the left eye’s vision remained normal. Swelling in the affected eye has begun to subside, and vision has improved from 6/36 to 6/9 (partial), which was described as encouraging.

The report recommends continued use of prescribed eye drops, including Nevanac, Cosopt and Systane Ultra and continuation of ongoing treatment.

A second anti-VEGF injection may be administered to PTI founder if required, while further advanced tests, including OCT angiography, have been advised upon completion of therapy.