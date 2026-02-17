Aleema Khan’s veto delayed PTI founder’s check-up, says Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressed the controversy surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s health, accusing the party and his sister, Aleema Khan, of politicizing the matter, ARY News reported

During a media briefing, Naqvi said a propaganda narrative had been circulated about Imran Khan’s eyesight, with claims that “85 percent of his vision was lost” and that his entire eye had been damaged. He accused media anchors and PTI affiliates of publishing stories designed for maximum viewership, which misrepresented the situation.

He explained that before the controversy escalated, government officials were already in contact with PTI leadership. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq acted as a liaison between the government and opposition leaders to facilitate medical arrangements. Naqvi emphasized that any prisoner entitled to treatment under the law would receive it, including the PTI founder Imran Khan.

The minister said the government requested a non-political eye specialist to perform the check-up on PTI founder. PTI leadership, however, insisted that a family member accompany the founder, which the government allowed. A cousin named Qasim was also permitted to be present during the examination.

Naqvi added that despite all arrangements, PTI demanded that the founder be hospitalized for a week, even though the doctors did not recommend it. He stressed that the government could not admit him solely on political demand and would follow medical advice.

He said both public and private doctors were selected to conduct Imran Khan’s check-up. The examination was scheduled at Adiala Jail, and PTI leaders were informed to witness the process. Barrister Gohar, however, refused to attend. Doctors completed the check-up at 3:30 pm, spending about an hour and a half on the procedure.

Mohsin Naqvi said Imran Khan’s personal doctors confirmed the founder was receiving excellent treatment, adding, “If we had to do it ourselves, we would follow the same treatment.” He noted that all tests that could be performed were completed and verified.

The minister reiterated that Aleema Khan instructed PTI members to delay the check-up, believing that agreeing earlier would “end the issue.” He said her actions caused the three-day delay, despite other political leaders cooperating fully.

Naqvi criticized PTI for attempting to cash in on the founder’s illness, saying, “If the treatment and tests are complete, why are streets and bridges being blocked? Why inconvenience the public?” He stressed that the government provided all facilities available to any prisoner and that misinformation and politicization were unacceptable.

He further clarified that the eye treatment involved a simple injection administered under precautionary conditions at the hospital. “It was a minor procedure, but we ensured proper sterilization and safety,” Naqvi said.

The minister concluded by urging the public to focus on facts rather than rumors, highlighting that the medical report had been completed and verified. He called on media and political actors to stop creating spectacle around the issue and to avoid misleading the public.