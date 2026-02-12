“Enough drama, we want justice,” Aleema Khan on PTI founder’s health

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has issued an ultimatum following the submission of a report by Salman Safdar regarding the former prime minister’s eye condition, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan said, “Enough drama has taken place, we want justice.”

Aleema Khan said that she recently met Barrister Salman Safdar and acknowledged that “we all have failed the founder of PTI; we could not do what was needed for him.”

She claimed that over the past three months, Imran Khan repeatedly informed authorities about his eye problems, but Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum did not ensure proper treatment.

Aleema Khan added that despite constant monitoring through 10 cameras, no adequate action was taken even as the former prime minister’s health worsened. She alleged that some individuals were deliberately waiting for his eyesight to deteriorate.

She thanked the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for responding to her plea, which resulted in a court order for Imran Khan’s medical treatment to be conducted before February 16.

Aleema Khan reiterated, “We are issuing an ultimatum. Enough drama has happened; we want justice.” She emphasized that the demand is solely for the founder of PTI to receive proper treatment, not for any other demands.

Salman Safdar Report On Imran Khan

A report submitted by Barrister Salman Safdar to the court after he visited Adiala jail for a meeting with Imran Khan, recommended an immediate examination of the eyes of the party’s founder.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has demanded examination of his eyes by Dr. Faisal Sultan and Asim Yousuf,” a detailed report of seven pages submitted by Salman Safdar to the court read.

It has been recommended in the report that the PTI founder’s eyes could also been examined by an expert ophthalmologist.

The lawyer also recommended providing books to the party’s founder due to his solitary confinement and lack of access to a television set.

“His treatment was started after a sudden and complete loss of his right eye,” according to the report. “PTI founder has said that he could only see 10 to 15 percent”.

“The jail officials didn’t take it seriously when the eyesight issue of the PTI leader started during the last three months, report read. “They didn’t try to address the health condition”, Barrister Salman Safdar said in his report to the court.

“His eyesight of both eyes was normal, three to four months ago,” the PTI leader told the visiting lawyer. “He felt blurredness of eyes later and he repeatedly complained to the Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum,” according to the report.

“The jail officials didn’t take any step to address the complaint, the right eyesight went off completely,” the report read.

“Later the PIMS ophthalmologist Dr Muhammad Arif, examined his eyes. The eyesight of his right eye remained only up to 15 percent,” Salman Safdar said in his report.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court had ordered arrangements for Salman Safdar to meet Imran Khan in jail. The court granted Barrister Salman Safdar permission to meet him and appointed him ‘a friend of the court’.