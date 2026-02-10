Salman Safdar meets PTI founder in Adiala Jail, shares health update

RAWALPINDI: Lawyer Salman Safdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is in good health and that his meeting with him at Adiala Jail went well, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Salman Safdar concluded a lengthy meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and later departed from the facility. The meeting lasted nearly three hours.

Speaking after the visit, Safdar said that PTI founder Imran Khan’s health was satisfactory and that the interaction had been positive. However, he added that it would not be appropriate to comment further until he submits his report to the Supreme Court.

Separately, Salman Safdar also met Salman Akram Raja in a car after leaving the jail, where he briefed him about the meeting and conveyed an important message.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court had ordered arrangements for Salman Safdar to meet the PTI founder. The court granted Barrister Salman Safdar permission to meet him and appointed him as a friend of the court.

The court directed Barrister Safdar to visit Adiala Jail in his capacity as a judicial representative and commissioner. He was instructed to submit a detailed written report regarding the Imran Khan’s current condition in custody, the facilities available to him, and his living conditions inside the prison.

The Chief Justice issued clear instructions that Safdar should not be made to wait outside the jail and that no obstacles should be placed in the way of the meeting. In case of any difficulty, he was directed to immediately contact the Chief Justice’s personal staff officer.