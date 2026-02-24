Law Minister briefs senate on PTI founder’s late-night medical check-up

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, underwent another medical examination late at night by a board of doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Speaking in the Senate, the law minister said that Imran Khan was brought to PIMS at around 11:30 pm, where a medical board conducted a detailed check-up. The board included Professor Nadeem Qureshi and Professor Arif, who held consultations regarding the former premier’s health.

Tarar stated that there was no cause for concern, adding that the PTI founder’s health was stable and better than before.

Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that the medical examination was conducted according to established procedures, noting that the Constitution does not allow prisoners to choose doctors or hospitals at their own discretion.

The law minister also said a press release was issued during the night to prevent unnecessary speculation or panic regarding the matter.

Referring to the legal status of the PTI founder, Tarar said that Imran Khan is a convicted prisoner, stressing that the law must apply equally to all citizens.

“It cannot happen that because he is a former prime minister, his case is heard before others,” the minister said, adding that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all Pakistanis and court cases must proceed according to the established schedule.

The statement was made amid ongoing political debate over the health and legal proceedings of the PTI founder currently held in custody.

PTI founder’s medical report

The medical report on the eye condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, was obtained by ARY News, detailing findings of a medical board examination conducted on February 15, 2026.

According to the report, the medical board assessed Imran Khan during a visit to Adiala Jail and later briefed party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) between 9:00pm and 10:20pm the same day.

Imran Khan’s personal physicians, Dr. Asim Yusuf and Dr. Khurram Mirza, were also briefed by phone for over 25 minutes. Both the leaders and doctors expressed satisfaction and confidence in the treatment plan.

The report was compiled by Prof Nadeem Qureshi, head of retina at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, and signed by Professor Arif Khan, head of ophthalmology at PIMS.

Medical findings showed unaided visual acuity of 6/24 (partial) in the right eye and 6/9 in the left, improving to 6/9 and 6/6, respectively with corrective lenses. Slit-lamp examination found the anterior segments and corneas clear in both eyes. The vitreous was clear with mild haze and minor internal spots observed.

Doctors noted redness and dilated vessels in the right eye of PTI founder Imran Khan with four to five cotton-wool spots, while the left eye’s vision remained normal. Swelling in the affected eye has begun to subside, and vision has improved from 6/36 to 6/9 (partial), which was described as encouraging.

The report recommends continued use of prescribed eye drops, including Nevanac, Cosopt and Systane Ultra and continuation of ongoing treatment.