PTI founder’s letter to IMF shows ‘anti-national mindset’, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and PM nominee, Shehbaz Sharif Thursday criticised the PTI founder for writing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for election audit.

“After the cipher, this letter is another proof of the PTI founder’s anti-state interests,” he remarked while arriving at the Parliament House for the inaugural National Assembly session on Thursday morning.

Shehbaz further insisted that there should be no doubt now that the PTI founder wants the destruction of the country. He regretted and condemned the letter written to the IMF.

“No Pakistani, despite political differences, will resort to anti-national activities,” he asserted.

Read more: PTI founder’s letter to IMF comes to light

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported PTI founder has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to factor in the country’s political stability in any further bailout talks.

According to international news agency Reuters, PTI has sent a letter to the IMF detailing its position, two senior sources in the party said, adding more details would be made public in due course.

Last week, the IMF declined to comment on the country’s political situation after Khan’s aides said they would urge the lender to call for an independent audit of Pakistan’s disputed Feb. 8 elections before engaging in further talks with Islamabad.