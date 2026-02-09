PTI founder, Mahmood Achakzai meeting expected soon, claims Ikhtiar Wali

ISLAMABAD: A meeting between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Achakzai is expected in the coming days, according to Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan, who indicated the engagement could take place within one to two weeks.

Speaking in the ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Ikhtiar Wali Khan suggested that the interaction with Imran Khan may occur before Achakzai’s anticipated meeting with the prime minister, adding that political matters had been moving toward resolution before recent developments altered the course of events.

Commenting on the nationwide strike call, he claimed the shutdown saw little response in Sindh and Punjab, while Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained unaffected, with no wheel-jam or shutter-down activity reported. He added that business activity continued across several divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PMLN leader alleged that incidents in parts of the province involved attempts to forcibly close shops, claiming attacks were carried out on open businesses and that related video evidence existed. He further stated that in Malakand, local residents reacted after efforts were made to shut markets, leading to confrontations with PTI processions.

According to Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the strike call was pushed by what he described as second-tier PTI leadership, asserting that some figures insisted on the move despite differing circumstances on the ground. He also alleged that expectations of a nationwide shutdown did not materialise and that many citizens rejected the call.

On dialogue prospects, he maintained that any negotiations would remain within constitutional limits, stressing that demands for fresh elections would not be accepted. He added that engagement with PTI would proceed under the framework of law, leaving the decision to negotiate to the party itself.

He also blamed political developments in Balochistan on the roles of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Achakzai, linking them to the unfolding situation in the province.