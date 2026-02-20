PTI leadership turns down ‘release force’ plan for founder’s release

ISLAMABAD: Senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Leader of the Opposition have rejected the proposal to form a “release force” for the party’s founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the idea was reportedly put forward by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. However, senior PTI leaders have expressed disagreement with the proposal and distanced themselves from the initiative.

Sources said the party leadership maintains that the release of PTI founder Imran Khan will be pursued through constitutional and legal means rather than through the formation of any special force.

The leadership has emphasized its commitment to continuing what it described as an “constitutional and legal struggle” for his release.

It was further revealed that senior party figures have contacted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to convey their reservations regarding the proposed move. They reportedly informed him that the majority of the party’s top leadership does not support the formation of such a force.

PTI sources also confirmed that a formal announcement rejecting the proposal will be made by the party’s political committee. A meeting of the political committee is currently underway, during which the matter has been placed on the agenda.

Following deliberations, the committee is expected to officially declare the proposal for establishing the “release force” as rejected.

Party officials reiterated that PTI will continue to adopt legal and constitutional avenues in its efforts concerning the detention of its founder.

Release of PTI’s Founder

On February 18, 2026, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi announced the formation of a force to get release of the PTI’s Founder.

“I will disband the force with thanks after the release of the party’s founder,” talking to media outside the Supreme Court CM Afridi said.

He said the force for Imran Khan’s release will engage in a peaceful struggle. “I will take oath from the force on February 22”. “It would have a chain of command, and the command will be given to the person recommended by the party’s founder,” chief minister said.

He said at first there will be preparation and then the fighting, which will be for the supremacy of the democracy and the constitution. “When the leadership called for sit-in we staged the sit-in,” he said. “Today the leadership announced end of the sit-in, we are ending it”.

KP chief minister said that those who want to get rid of me, should know that any good or bad has been in the hand of Allah. “Who has given the message of removing me from the office, ask it from the sisters of the PTI’s Founder,” replying a question chief minister said.