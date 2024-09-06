PTI founder approaches NAB IO during bail blea hearing

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reportedly ‘threatened’ investigating officer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Friday.

During a hearing held at Adiala Jail regarding the Tosha Khana reference, the former Prime Minister and PTI founder got up from his seat and confronted NAB’s investigating officer, Mohsin Haroon, blaming him for his wife’s imprisonment.

The PTI founder warned the officer, saying, “When I go out, I will not leave you and the NAB chairman.” He expressed his displeasure over the legal actions taken against him and Bushra Bibi.

Additionally, the former Prime Minister urged party members not to criticize Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, showing his support for Gandapur during the hearing.

In previous court sessions, the PTI founder had also expressed frustration with jail officials, particularly the Deputy Superintendent, over the lack of communication with his lawyers and family.

He questioned the jail administration’s restrictions, particularly regarding phone calls with his sons, which further escalated tensions during the hearing.