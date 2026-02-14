PTI founder likely to be shifted to new Islamabad jail: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has indicated that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan may be shifted to the new Islamabad Model Jail once the facility becomes operational.

The minister made the remarks during a visit to the under-construction Islamabad Model Jail and the newly built trainee officers’ hostel at the National Police Academy, where he reviewed progress on key security and training infrastructure projects.

Officials informed him that the jail project — which had remained pending for 15 years since its launch in 2011 — has now reached over 85 percent completion in Phase One and is expected to be functional within two months. The facility will include dual security walls, a digital monitoring system, and a centralised control room.

During the inspection, Naqvi visited the barracks and expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work. He stressed that establishing a modern model jail in the federal capital is essential for strengthening security and directed authorities to expedite construction by operating in double shifts.

He also inspected the model room of a hostel being built for under-training ASPs at the National Police Academy and issued instructions to ensure high-standard accommodation for police officers. Naqvi said improved infrastructure at the academy would enhance the overall quality of police training across the country.

Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi, Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, FIA Director General Dr Usman Anwar, and other senior officials were also present during the visit.

Responding to a media query about whether Imran Khan would be shifted to the new Islamabad jail, Naqvi said that any prisoner sentenced by a court in Islamabad would be lodged in an Islamabad prison.

He added that modern model jails are being developed to provide inmates with healthcare, medical treatment, and other essential facilities under one roof, including eye care services.

His remarks came after reports surfaced that Imran Khan had lost around 85 percent of vision in his right eye.

The issue gained attention after Barrister Salman Safdar submitted a seven-page report to the Supreme Court regarding the PTI founder’s health condition. The report recommended an immediate examination of his eyes.

According to the document, Imran Khan requested that his eyes be examined by Dr Faisal Sultan and Asim Yousuf, and it further suggested consultation with an expert ophthalmologist.

The report also recommended providing books to the PTI founder, citing his solitary confinement and lack of access to television.

It stated that treatment began after he experienced a sudden and significant loss of vision in his right eye, leaving him able to see only 10 to 15 percent. The report alleged that jail authorities did not initially take the matter seriously when the problem emerged over the past three months.

Imran Khan told his lawyer that his eyesight had been normal three to four months earlier but later became blurred. He said he repeatedly complained to Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum.

Subsequently, a PIMS ophthalmologist, Dr Muhammad Arif, examined him and found that vision in his right eye had reduced to approximately 15 percent, according to the report submitted to the court.