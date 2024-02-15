PTI founder likely to move court against conviction in three cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan likely to file pleas against conviction in three cases tomorrow, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Salman Safdar, counsel of PTI founder Imran Khan will move court against the conviction in the Toshakhana, cipher and Nikah case.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan was convicted in three major cases including Toshakhana, cipher and Nikah case before the general elections 2024.

Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were handed a 14-year jail sentence by an accountability court on Wednesday in Toshakhana case.

The legal troubles for the PTI founder intensified, as the court not only imposed rigorous imprisonment but also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years. Additionally, the couple was fined Rs1.573 billion as part of the judgment.

Nikah case

An Islamabad court sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail each in a case related to their marriage during the latter’s Iddat period.

“PTI founder and Bushra married illegally on January 1, 2018,” the verdict read, adding that the latter’s nikah was solemnised before the 90-day iddat period as she was divorced on November 14, 2017.

Cipher case

A special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The former prime minister and the former foreign minister were facing trial in cipher case in Adiala Jail from last year for ‘distorting’ the facts of the diplomatic cipher.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.