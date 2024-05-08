PTI founder okays appointment of Sheikh Waqas Akram as PAC chairman

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday greenlights appointment of Sheikh Waqas Akram as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources informed ARY News that PTI political committee will forward the name of Waqas Akram as PAC chairman to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Following the nomination, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat has said that the party colleagues Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub hindered his meeting with the PTI founder in jail.

Talking to media, he alleged that Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub in cahoots with the jail administration obstructed his meeting with the party’s founder. “Jail Superintendent told me that the PTI’s founder wants to meet me separately,” Marwat said.

“When I come for meeting today, the jail superintendent didn’t allow me to meet him,” he said. “My meeting with the PTI founder was extremely necessary,” he said.

“I am being paid back for my services to the PTI with the complaint of the party’s social media team against me,” he lamented.

He said, the PTI founder had made him the political committee’s member via Barrister Gohar. “My brother was the part of the KP cabinet, but he was suddenly de-notified,” he said.

“If the PTI founder will ask me to tender resignation from the National Assembly, I comply without any hesitation,” Marwat said.