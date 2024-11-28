PTI founder removes Barrister Gohar from party chairmanship

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday removed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan from the party chairmanship, ARY News reported.

Speaking after his meeting with Imran Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar confirmed that the PTI founder has nominated former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser for the post of PTI chairman.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the party founder took the decision to give a chance to seasoned leaders to lead the PTI.

As part of the major reshuffle, PTI founder Imran Khan nominated Ali Muhammad Khan for the post of Secretary General after Salman Akram Raja resigned from the post.

While reports had said that Raja resigned from the post, Barrister Zafar has now confirmed that he was removed from the post by the PTI founder.

According to Barrister Zafar, the former prime minister has called Asad Qaiser and Ali Muhammad Khan for a meeting at the Adiala jail.

The decision comes after party leaders were severely criticised over their absence from the PTI protest in Islamabad.

Sources had said that Salman Akram Raja’s resignation is expected to be followed by more.

The former ruling party is in turmoil following the arrest of hundreds of its workers after the authorities launched a grand operation against the PTI protesters in Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed party chairman in December 2023 and replaced Imran Khan.

Barrister Khan was nominated by the former prime minister for the top slot after his disqualification in the wake of the Toshakhana case.