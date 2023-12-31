‘PTI founder’s nomination papers were rejected due to disqualification’

LAHORE: The Returning Officer (RO) on Sunday released a detailed eight-page verdict over the rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister from NA-122, Lahore.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest the general elections 2024 ended on December 30 (yesterday).

As per the verdict of RO, the nomination papers of the PTI founder from NA-122 were rejected due to his conviction in the Toshakhana case by an additional session judge. The former prime minister was disqualified for five years under Article 63/1-F for corrupt practices, the verdict read.

The RO in his detailed verdict said that objections raised by PTI leader Naseer Ahmed on the nomination papers of the PTI founder were found true and logical.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).

“The PTI founder has been convicted,” the returning officer (RO) said while rejecting nomination papers of former prime minister.

Mian Naseer of PML-N objected to Imran Khan’s nomination papers, saying the former PM’s seconder and proposer do not belong to NA-122, which is a legal requirement.