PTI founder, Shah Mehmood’s plea against cipher case conviction fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the hearing of appeals against the conviction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for May 21, ARY News reported.

As per details, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the pleas.

The hearing was previously adjourned on May 15 due to the cancellation of the cause list.

The FIA Special Prosecutor, Hafiz Hamad Ali Shah, is expected to complete his arguments during the next hearing.

After the completion of prosecution’s arguments, Imran Khan’s lawyer will present his defense arguments.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan filed pleas against convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana case in Islamabad High Court.

Cipher case

On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.