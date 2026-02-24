PTI founder’s sister falls into drain near Adiala Jail 

RAWALPINDI: An unfortunate incident occurred near Adiala Jail when Noreen Niazi, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, reportedly slipped and fell into a drain while on her way to meet him, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, Noreen Niazi was accompanied by a female party worker when the incident took place near the Dahgal check post close to the jail premises. Both women were attempting to cross a drain that is currently under construction when their feet slipped.

As a result, the two women fell into the drain. However, they were quickly assisted and brought out, and no serious injuries have been reported so far.

Sources said the incident occurred as Noreen Niazi arrived in the area to meet the incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Further details about the situation are still emerging, while party members and local authorities confirmed that the women were safe following the fall.

The incident briefly caused concern among party workers present in the area, but both individuals were reportedly able to continue after being helped out of the drain.

Aleema Khan’s veto delayed PTI founder’s check-up

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressed the controversy surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s health, accusing the party and his sister, Aleema Khan, of politicizing the matter.

During a media briefing, Naqvi said a propaganda narrative had been circulated about Imran Khan’s eyesight, with claims that “85 percent of his vision was lost” and that his entire eye had been damaged. He accused media anchors and PTI affiliates of publishing stories designed for maximum viewership, which misrepresented the situation.

He explained that before the controversy escalated, government officials were already in contact with PTI leadership. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq acted as a liaison between the government and opposition leaders to facilitate medical arrangements. Naqvi emphasized that any prisoner entitled to treatment under the law would receive it, including the PTI founder Imran Khan.

The minister said the government requested a non-political eye specialist to perform the check-up on PTI founder. PTI leadership, however, insisted that a family member accompany the founder, which the government allowed. A cousin named Qasim was also permitted to be present during the examination.