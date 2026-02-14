PTI founder, sons talk over phone: sources

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was permitted to hold a telephonic conversation with his sons in London, ARY News reported, citing prison sources.

According to sources within the prison, Khan’s sons, Qasim and Suleman, were allowed an extended call with their father. Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, confirmed the development, stating that the conversation lasted approximately 20 minutes and that her brother was very pleased to speak with them.

Aleema Khan took to X to state the development.

The call was facilitated following an order from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, who directed jail officials to allow the PTI founder telephonic access to his children.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan had directed that Imran Khan be allowed to speak with his sons. We can confirm that he was able to speak with them for approximately 20 minutes. His sons shared that he was extremely happy to hear their voices after such a long time. We are now… — Aleema Khanum (@Aleema_KhanPK) February 14, 2026

“Now, we are waiting for his immediate treatment at Shifa International Hospital,” Aleema Khan stated. She emphasised that the family seeks medical care for him under the supervision of his personal doctors.

She further alleged that the government’s deliberate delay in providing medical attention has severely affected the PTI founder’s vision. “To prevent the complete loss of his eyesight, he requires treatment on an emergency basis,” she said, adding that further delays would not be tolerated.