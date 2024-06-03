PTI founder has taken a rigid position, says Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: People’s Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the PTI’s founder has taken a rigid position, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) former senator and veteran lawyer said that the PTI’s founder don’t seems to get out of the jail soon.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that the PTI’s leader has himself created obstacles for him by saying that he will not talk to anyone. “If he meets President Asif Ali Zardari, several doors will open for him”, he said.

“If the government has no other business to do except the PTI’s founder,” Aitzaz questioned. “The PM and Nawaz Sharif only consume their speeches over the PTI’s founder,” he said.

“The People’s Party is also the PTI’s opponent but it is doing its politics politely,” former law minister said.

“If the PTI’s founder has urged for reading the Hamood ur Rehman Commission report, what is bad in it,” Aitzaz questioned.

He also urged that whether it is cipher or any other case, supreme court proceedings must be shown with live telecast.